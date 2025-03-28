Second M27 crash this morning leads to two lanes being shut

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 28th Mar 2025, 09:07 BST
A second crash on the M27 this morning has led to two lanes being closed.

The crash, reported around 8.30am, happened westbound between junction 5 and 4. “Two lanes closed and slow traffic due to crash on M27 Westbound from J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh) to J4 M3,” AA Traffic News said.

It follows an earlier crash reported around 7am between junction 7 and 5. Drivers are being delayed around 35 minutes currently.

“Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on M27 Westbound from J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End) to J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). Congestion to J8 (Bursledon),” the AA said.

“Severe delays of 34 minutes and delays easing on M27 Westbound between J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble) and J4 M3. Average speed ten mph.”

