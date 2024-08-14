Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers are experiencing “severe” delays on their commute home this evening on a major Hampshire motorway.

Commuters are facing delays increasing delays of over 20 minutes eastbound on the M27 between Cadnam and Hedge End with rush hour traffic in full swing. The delays will affect commuters traveling back to the Portsmouth area.

AA Traffic News is reporting: “Severe delays of 20 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Eastbound between J1 A31 (Cadnam) and J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End). Average speed 20 mph.”

The eastbound traffic remains largely clear past Hedge End and through the long term construction works with usual traffic for this time of day.