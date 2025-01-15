Severe delays of 43 minutes on M27 eastbound between junction 10 and junction 11 following crash
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
One lane has been closed on the M27 eastbound following a serious crash which has resulted in delays of almost an hour.
The AA said: “One lane closed and the exit slip road is partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on M27 Eastbound from J10 A32 Wickham Road (Wickham) to J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport).
“Severe delays of 43 minutes on M27 Eastbound between J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble) and J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport). Average speed five mph.”
The Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel X wrote: “#M27 Eastbound - One lane (and partially on the entry slip) is BLOCKED between J10/A32 #Fareham and J11/A27 #Fareham due to an incident, heavy delays.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.