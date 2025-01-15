Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are mammoth delays of up to 43 minutes on the M27 this morning following a serious crash.

One lane has been closed on the M27 eastbound following a serious crash which has resulted in delays of almost an hour.

The AA said: “One lane closed and the exit slip road is partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on M27 Eastbound from J10 A32 Wickham Road (Wickham) to J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport).

“Severe delays of 43 minutes on M27 Eastbound between J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble) and J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport). Average speed five mph.”

The Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel X wrote: “#M27 Eastbound - One lane (and partially on the entry slip) is BLOCKED between J10/A32 #Fareham and J11/A27 #Fareham due to an incident, heavy delays.”