Severe delays of 43 minutes on M27 eastbound between junction 10 and junction 11 following crash

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 15th Jan 2025, 08:24 BST
Updated 15th Jan 2025, 08:30 BST
There are mammoth delays of up to 43 minutes on the M27 this morning following a serious crash.

The AA said: “One lane closed and the exit slip road is partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on M27 Eastbound from J10 A32 Wickham Road (Wickham) to J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport).

“Severe delays of 43 minutes on M27 Eastbound between J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble) and J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport). Average speed five mph.”

The Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel X wrote: “#M27 Eastbound - One lane (and partially on the entry slip) is BLOCKED between J10/A32 #Fareham and J11/A27 #Fareham due to an incident, heavy delays.”

Related topics:PortsmouthHampshireTraffic

