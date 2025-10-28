Southampton Airport has celebrated a ‘significant milestone’ as its first easyJet flight to Barcelona takes off.

Gavin Williams, managing director of Southampton Airport, said: "We are incredibly proud to celebrate the successful launch of easyJet’s new route from Southampton to Barcelona. This marks a significant milestone in our continued partnership with easyJet and reflects our shared commitment to expanding travel options for passengers across the South.”

Kevin Doyle, easyJet’s UK country manager, said: “We are delighted to have launched flights on our new route from Southampton to Barcelona, providing a direct connection for our customers in the South to one of Spain’s most exciting cities, whilst offering great value for money and always aiming to make travel easy.”

Gavin added: "Barcelona is a world-class destination, and we’re delighted to now offer direct access to its rich culture, stunning architecture, and vibrant energy right from our airport. The positive response from travellers on today’s inaugural flight has been fantastic, and we look forward to seeing this route thrive throughout the winter season and beyond."

easyJet also provides flights to Alicante, Amsterdam, Belfast International, Faro, Geneva, Glasgow, Malaga and Paris Orly from Southampton.