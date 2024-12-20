Southampton Airport announces exciting new twice-weekly flights to Paris

A “popular” new twice-weekly flight route from Southampton Airport to Paris has been announced.

easyJet has officially launched its eighth route from the airport which will connect Southampton to Paris Orly Airport from 31 March 2025.

The new service will operate twice per week on Monday and Fridays with easyJet planning up to 21 weekly departures from Southampton during summer, representing a 31 per cent increase compared to last summer.

A spokesperson for Southampton Airport said: “This marks the airline’s ongoing commitment to expanding services from Southampton, further strengthening connectivity between the Central South region and Europe.

“This exciting addition marks a key connection to the French capital, offering travellers more choice for summer 2025 and adds yet another popular destination to its growing network.

“Paris Orly offers seamless access to the French capital, with just 25 minutes by public transport from the airport to central Paris. Additionally, frequent daily shuttle buses connect Paris Orly directly to Euro Disney, creating even more opportunities for family-friendly travel to this iconic destination.

“Tour operator easyJet holidays is also offering its packages across the new route. All easyJet holidays city breaks include flights and hotels, all covered by the package holiday provider’s Ultimate Flexibility, offering freedom to change a booking, a refund guarantee, and best price guarantee.”

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK country manager, said: “Our new twice-weekly service from Southampton to Paris Orly will provide our customers in the south of England with a convenient connection to the French capital.

“Paris provides the perfect place for a stunning city break or a gateway to explore France and we look forward to welcoming more customers onboard from next summer.”

Chris Tibbett, aviation director at AGS Airports, said: “Paris is a vital and well-loved destination for the central south region, and we’re thrilled to see easyJet launch this direct service from Southampton to Paris Orly.

“With its easy access to the city and nearby attractions like Euro Disney, this will undoubtedly be a popular route. This latest addition underlines the strength of easyJet’s operations in Southampton and provides even more opportunities for local travellers."

Since easyJet expanded from its seasonal Geneva service 12 months ago, the airline has flown over 173,000 passengers to and from Southampton.

Paris is an important market for the region with 77,000 passengers flying from Southampton to the French capital in 2019, with this new route aims to further capture this demand.

Passengers can book their next trip to Paris Orly now via the easyJet app or at www.easyJet.com