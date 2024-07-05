Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Improvement works on a major road are set to complete next week with all lanes open for the first time in just under two months.

Southern Water have confirmed that the work to re-line 600m of sewer pipe which runs under the Eastern Road in Portsmouth is set to complete on Monday, July 8. A section southbound route has had one lane closed since Sunday, May 12 when the works began.

While it has been confirmed that works will be finished on Monday, an exact time has not yet been confirmed. However, The News has been told that road is scheduled to be open before earliest of the rush hour.

