Southern Water confirm Eastern Roads works set to be completed with all lanes reopening southbound
and live on Freeview channel 276
Southern Water have confirmed that the work to re-line 600m of sewer pipe which runs under the Eastern Road in Portsmouth is set to complete on Monday, July 8. A section southbound route has had one lane closed since Sunday, May 12 when the works began.
While it has been confirmed that works will be finished on Monday, an exact time has not yet been confirmed. However, The News has been told that road is scheduled to be open before earliest of the rush hour.
Alex Saunders, Southern Water’s Head of Wastewater Networks, said: “We apologise for the inconvenience and the disruption caused to residents, businesses and commuters.” Issues with the sewer pipe has caused multiple closures of the Eastern Road this year and it will be a relief to motorists to see these works come to an end. The pipe is situated under the verge and path of the Eastern Road with cyclists and residents having had to be diverted while the works were ongoing.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.