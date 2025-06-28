The progress of the ongoing works to create a new-look junction 10 of the M27 has been revealed in a time-lapse video.

The project, led by Hampshire County Council in partnership with National Highways, includes a new underpass, better motorway access, and improved routes for walking and cycling as part of the plans to create around 6,000 homes at the new Welborne Garden Village site.

To install the underpass, a large concrete structure is being built next to the motorway and will be slid into place using an innovative engineering method, and once complete motorists will be able to enter and exit the junction in both directions - something not currently possible.

Watch the 60 second time-lapse video embedded in this story by VolkerFitzpatrick to see the project’s progress.

Over the Christmas and New Year period the M27 will be closed between Junctions 9 and 11 to allow the structure to be installed. Final closure dates and diversion routes will be shared by the county council later this year.