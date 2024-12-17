The heavy delays and congestion on the M3 have now cleared following a crash earlier this morning.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

The incident took place between junction 13 (A335, Eastleigh) and junction 12 (A335, ChandlersFord) and as a result, traffic was backed up onto the M27. The council have now confirmed that the motorway has been cleared and there are no longer any delays.