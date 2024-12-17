Traffic cleared on M3 northbound following crash which caused heavy delays during rush hour
A crash on the M3 northbound caused significant delays this morning (December 17) after traffic was held by emergency services.
The incident took place between junction 13 (A335, Eastleigh) and junction 12 (A335, ChandlersFord) and as a result, traffic was backed up onto the M27. The council have now confirmed that the motorway has been cleared and there are no longer any delays.
The Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel X said: “#M3 Northbound - All lanes now CLEARED between J13/A335 #Eastleigh and J12/A335 #ChandlersFord after an earlier incident, heavy delays easing.”
