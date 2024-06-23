Train delays between Southampton and Fareham: Major disruption affecting trains to and from Portsmouth
National Rail have reported that a signalling fault in Eastleigh is causing “major disruption” on Sunday, June 23. No trains are currently able to run between Southampton Central and Fareham.
This is affecting a number of train operators, including Southern, South Western Railway, Cross Country and Great Western Railway. Routes from Portsmouth & Southsea and Portsmouth Harbour to Southampton and Brighton are affected.
A National Rail spokesperson said: “Due to a fault with the signalling system between in the Eastleigh area, all lines are severely disrupted. Trains are currently unable to run between Southampton Central and Eastleigh / Fareham.
“Where services have been revised to start or terminate at different stations, these also may be severely delayed. Major disruption is expected until the end of the day.”
Southern services between Havant and Fareham are being reduced and your journey will likely be extended by 60 minutes. Passengers travelling between Fareham and Southampton Central are being advised not to attempt to travel.
For full information regarding alternative routes and bus replacement services please visit the National Rail website.
