Two young children hit by car in Leigh Park collision - police launch appeal
The police have launched an appeal for witnesses and information following a collision on Dunsbury Way, Leigh Park shortly after 5pm on Tuesday, September 17. During the incident, it was reported to the police that two children – one aged under ten and one aged in their teens - were struck by a vehicle between the junctions of High Lawn Way and Fulflood Road.
They suffered only minor injuries during the incident. The driver initially exited the vehicle, before then getting back inside and driving off, failing to exchange any details prior to doing so.
The vehicle is described as a 4x4, possibly a Land Rover Discovery or similar, with blacked-out windows. The driver is described as wearing black shorts, black top and a cap.
The police are looking for information and footage of the incident whether it is dash cam footage, CCTV or doorbell footage.
If you have any information which could assist the police in the investigation, please call 101 and quote incident number 44240400237. You can also report online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, click here.
