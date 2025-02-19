Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

WATCH: Take a look at the ‘critical’ engineering work being completed in the city resulting in train line closures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The closure comes as part of the renewal huge project being carried out by a considerable taskforce of over 30 engineers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The work, taking place across the three locations, will see the replacement of the wheel timbers, as well as the removal of dead and diseased trees, new tracks and Fratton footbridge will also benefit from a refurbishment.

Shane Renyard, construction manager for Network Rail works delivery, said: “We are renewing the track through the platform - this track is coming to its life expiration so it needs to be renewed for the safety of the passenger trains.

“We are renewing everything, the sleepers, the rails and all of the components that go along with it - this area here does see a lot of trains on it and it’s coming to its life expiry so it needs to be renewed so that trains can keep running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Moorhouse

“The timbers we use are now FFU’s (fibre-reinforced foamed urethane) which is like a plastic so we’ve gone away from using wood which is also now more environmentally friendly and it lasts longer.

The ongoing work has taken approximately 12 months to plan and engineers are working round the clock to complete the renewal project.

As a result of the ongoing works, there are a number of bus replacements operating.