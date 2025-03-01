Historic tram tracks uncovered during SGN works in Portsmouth

Pieces of Portsmouth’s history have been uncovered as ongoing gasworks across the city have seen historic tramlines exposed.

Images show exposed tram tracks and pieces of stone from Portsmouth’s historic ramparts in Cambridge Road as a result of the ongoing works by SGN in that area of the city.

The pictures show the exposed tramway rails and stonework at the eastern edge of the the site of Amherst Redoubt boundary, with SGN workers needing to work carefully during the works.

Exposed tramway rails Cambridge Road. Picture: Deane Clark | Deane Clark

The images are the latest which show the city’s hidden tram history, with similar rails and cobbled streets also exposed intermittently during SGN’s works in Hilsea.

At its peak, Portsmouth tram network had around 17.7 miles of track with multiple lines running throughout the city, operating a fleet of up to 116 trams.

Tramlines and pieces of stone from Portsmouth’s historic ramparts exposed in Cambridge Road. Picture: Deane Clark | Deane Clark

The network was extensive with routes reaching Cosham, Southsea and other key areas within Portsmouth.

The last trams in Portsmouth ran on November 10, 1936 with the tram network gradually replaced by a trolleybus system.

Many of tracks are hidden underneath the city’s roads as they were tarmacked over the year, however there are still some areas where they are visible in Old Commercial Road, Broad Street and Rugby Road.