Historic tram tracks uncovered during SGN works in Portsmouth

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 1st Mar 2025, 13:56 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Pieces of Portsmouth’s history have been uncovered as ongoing gasworks across the city have seen historic tramlines exposed.

Images show exposed tram tracks and pieces of stone from Portsmouth’s historic ramparts in Cambridge Road as a result of the ongoing works by SGN in that area of the city.

The pictures show the exposed tramway rails and stonework at the eastern edge of the the site of Amherst Redoubt boundary, with SGN workers needing to work carefully during the works.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Exposed tramway rails Cambridge Road. Picture: Deane Clark Exposed tramway rails Cambridge Road. Picture: Deane Clark
Exposed tramway rails Cambridge Road. Picture: Deane Clark | Deane Clark

The images are the latest which show the city’s hidden tram history, with similar rails and cobbled streets also exposed intermittently during SGN’s works in Hilsea.

At its peak, Portsmouth tram network had around 17.7 miles of track with multiple lines running throughout the city, operating a fleet of up to 116 trams.

Click here to learn more about The News’ emails and get the headlines delivered to your inbox

Tramlines and pieces of stone from Portsmouth’s historic ramparts exposed in Cambridge Road. Picture: Deane Clark Tramlines and pieces of stone from Portsmouth’s historic ramparts exposed in Cambridge Road. Picture: Deane Clark
Tramlines and pieces of stone from Portsmouth’s historic ramparts exposed in Cambridge Road. Picture: Deane Clark | Deane Clark

The network was extensive with routes reaching Cosham, Southsea and other key areas within Portsmouth.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The last trams in Portsmouth ran on November 10, 1936 with the tram network gradually replaced by a trolleybus system.

Many of tracks are hidden underneath the city’s roads as they were tarmacked over the year, however there are still some areas where they are visible in Old Commercial Road, Broad Street and Rugby Road.

Related topics:PortsmouthTram

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice