The 44-year-old actor was spotted by eagle eyed locals on October 13 of last year after the popular pier was taken over by a filming crew.

The news that the a-lister was in town attracted huge crowds to the seafront to get a glimpse of the star with multiple videos of him doing the rounds on social media.

After eight months, the official trailer for the film has been released depicting Gosling on an epic mission to save the world by reversing a solar dimming event.

The trailer also confirmed that the movie, which also features Sandra Huller, will be released on March 20, 2026 in the UK.

Take a look back at when Ryan Gosling visited Portsmouth:

1 . South Parade Pier, Project Hail Mary South Parade Pier has been transformed into a film set as A-listers including Ryan Gosling and Sandra Huller shoot scenes for Project Hail Mary. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak Photo Sales

2 . South Parade Pier, Project Hail Mary South Parade Pier has been transformed into a film set as A-listers including Ryan Gosling and Sandra Huller shoot scenes for Project Hail Mary. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak Photo Sales

3 . South Parade Pier, Project Hail Mary South Parade Pier has been transformed into a film set as A-listers including Ryan Gosling and Sandra Huller shoot scenes for Project Hail Mary. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak Photo Sales

4 . South Parade Pier, Project Hail Mary South Parade Pier has been transformed into a film set as A-listers including Ryan Gosling and Sandra Huller shoot scenes for Project Hail Mary. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak Photo Sales