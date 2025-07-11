The 44-year-old actor was spotted by eagle eyed locals on October 13 of last year after the popular pier was taken over by a filming crew.
Sporting a yellow rain jacket, Gosling, who has most recently starred in The Fall Guy with Emily Blunt, took on the role of Ryland Grace in the film adaptation of Project Hail Mary - written by Andy Weir.
The news that the a-lister was in town attracted huge crowds to the seafront to get a glimpse of the star with multiple videos of him doing the rounds on social media.
After eight months, the official trailer for the film has been released depicting Gosling on an epic mission to save the world by reversing a solar dimming event.
The trailer also confirmed that the movie, which also features Sandra Huller, will be released on March 20, 2026 in the UK.
