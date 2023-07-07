Southern Rail reported that services were not running between Fareham and Southampton Central railway stations. The company reported on Twitter: ‘We've been advised that there is a fire on a train between Fareham and Southampton Central.

‘Trains are unable to run between these stations in the direction towards Southampton.’ The fire has now been extinguished but delays remain on the railway.

Southern Rail are reporting a fire on a train between Fareham and Southampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Network Rail said: ‘Lines have now reopened following a fire on a train between Fareham and St Denys, which has now been extinguished. Whilst service recovers, journeys running between Fareham and Southampton Central may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 40 minutes or revised.

‘Disruption is expected until 7pm’. Passengers are advised to allow extra time for their journey. Further updates can be found on the Network Rail website.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.