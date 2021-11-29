16 quietest and busiest railway stations in Portsmouth and Hampshire

Data from the Office of Rail and Road show which stations had the lowest entries and exists in 2020-2021.

This figure calculates the number of people getting on a train added to the number of people leaving it.

A total of 2.1 million passengers used Portsmouth' s stations.

This was 70 per cent fewer than in 2019-20, when 7.1 million travelled on the trains.

Covid-19 lockdowns last year had a major impact of rail usage, with stations across the county seeing major drops in footfall.

Here are the railways stations in Portsmouth and Hampshire ranked from the busiest to the quietest.

Havant Railway Station - 16 Havant is the 225th busiest station in the UK, having 681,628 entries and exits in 2021. This was a 70 per cent drop from last year.

Fratton Railway Station - 15 Fratton is the 238th busiest station in the UK, having 631,428 entries and exits in 2021. This was a 64 per cent drop from 2019-2020.

Portsmouth Harbour Railway Station - 14 Portsmouth Harbour is the 287th busiest station in the UK, having 539,728 entries and exists in 2021. This was a 73 per cent drop from 2019-2020.

Portsmouth & Southsea - 13 Portsmouth & Southsea is the 297th busiest station in the UK, having 527,564 entries and exits in 2021. This was a 73 per cent drop from 2019-2020.