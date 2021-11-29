16 quietest and busiest railway stations in Portsmouth and Hampshire

Data from the Office of Rail and Road show which stations had the lowest entries and exists in 2020-2021.
This figure calculates the number of people getting on a train added to the number of people leaving it.
A total of 2.1 million passengers used Portsmouth' s stations.
This was 70 per cent fewer than in 2019-20, when 7.1 million travelled on the trains.
Covid-19 lockdowns last year had a major impact of rail usage, with stations across the county seeing major drops in footfall.
Here are the railways stations in Portsmouth and Hampshire ranked from the busiest to the quietest.
