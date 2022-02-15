Portsmouth Roads: A27 slip road in Fareham reopens after repairs to broken fence completed
A SLIP road on the A27 near Fareham has been reopened following a closure.
Hampshire Highways reported the westbound slip road, over the Quay Street roundabout in Fareham, was shut earlier this afternoon.
They have reported the road has been reopened, after Network Rail crews repaired a broken fence in the area.
Read More
In a statement posted on Twitter, Hampshire Highways reports: ‘UPDATE: The road has now been reopened.’
Hampshire County Council granted permission for the works to go ahead.
The road closure was reported at 1.07pm.
Hampshire Highways reported: ‘Westbound #A27 slip road over Quay Street roundabout, Fareham for @networkrail to replace broken fence.
‘Closure is expected to be lifted this afternoon.
‘Please check before you travel.’
For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.
We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.
If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.
Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.