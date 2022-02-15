Hampshire Highways reported the westbound slip road, over the Quay Street roundabout in Fareham, was shut earlier this afternoon.

They have reported the road has been reopened, after Network Rail crews repaired a broken fence in the area.

The A27 slip road over the Quay Street roundabout was closed for Network Rail to carry out repairs. Picture: Google Street View.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Hampshire Highways reports: ‘UPDATE: The road has now been reopened.’

Hampshire County Council granted permission for the works to go ahead.

The road closure was reported at 1.07pm.

Hampshire Highways reported: ‘Westbound #A27 slip road over Quay Street roundabout, Fareham for @networkrail to replace broken fence.

‘Closure is expected to be lifted this afternoon.

‘Please check before you travel.’

