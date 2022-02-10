Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported the incident happened on the M3 northbound between junction 12 at Eastleigh and junction 13 at Chandlers Ford.

The lane has now been cleared and congestion is easing.

ROMANSE reports: ‘M3 Northbound - all lanes now CLEARED between J13/A335 Eastleigh and J12/A335 Chandlers Ford due to an earlier RTI, delays are easing.’

Police were called to the crash, involving two cars, at 7.36am.

Traffic was backed up to the M27 junction 5 at Eastleigh.

A spokesman from Hampshire police said: ‘We were called at 7.36am today (10 February) following reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on the M3 near Eastleigh.

‘No injuries were reported.’

Heavy delays of approximately 30 minutes built up while the lane was obstructed.

ROMANSE reported: ‘Northbound - reports of one lane BLOCKED between J13/A335 Eastleigh and J12/A335 Chandlers Ford due to an RTI, heavy delays building.

‘Heavy delays of approximately 30-minutes backed to M27 J5/A335 Eastleigh.’

