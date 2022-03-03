The monitoring system ROMANSE is reporting that traffic is slow between Anchorage Park and Farlington.

ROMANSE reports: ‘A2030 Portsmouth - Usual 15 minutes delay northbound on Eastern Road between Airport Service Road, Anchorage Park and the A27/Farlington Roundabout.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic is also slow moving, with estimated 15 minute delays, between Gosport and Fareham.

ROMANSE reports: ‘A32 Gosport/Fareham - Slow northbound on Fareham Road/Gosport Road between B3334 Rowner Road and A27/Quay Street Roundabout, approximately 15 minutes delay.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth man charged with attempted murder after man stabbed in chest and face

ROMANSE reports delays in Gosport, Fareham and Portsmouth.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron