Drivers taken to hospital after cars crash on a Fareham road

TWO drivers were taken to hospital after their cars collided at a junction in Fareham.

By Fiona Callingham
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 10:42 am
Updated Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 11:04 am

Police were called to the incident at Downend Road, near the 24/7 Gym, just after 1pm yesterday (January 24).

One driver suffered a suspected broken ankle, while the other reported having neck pain.

A spokesman for Hampshire police told The News: ‘We were called out at 1.03pm yesterday afternoon (24 Jan) following reports of a two-vehicle collision on Downend Road in Fareham.

‘A blue BMW collided with a blue Honda after pulling out of a junction.

‘The driver of the Honda suffered a suspected broken ankle and taken to hospital, while the other driver was taken to hospital as a precaution due to neck pain.

‘No arrests have been made.’

Downend Road was closed in both directions as a result of the collision causing some delays. It was reopened later in the afternoon.

