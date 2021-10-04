A broken down vehicle on the Quay Street roundabout is causing the disruption.

The incident is causing heavy traffic in Fareham and Gosport.

There is disruption northbound on the B3385 as well as on the A32 Fareham Road/Gosport Road between B3334 Brockhurst Road/Chantry Road and A27/Quay Street roundabout.

Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE traffic account is warning that delays have reached up to 90 minutes in Fareham and Gosport.

ROMANSE initially tweeted: ‘Fareham: one lane BLOCKED northbound on Gosport Rd at Quay Street Rbt due to a broken down vehicle, heavy delays already.’

The account later added: ‘B3385 #Fareham - approx 60 minute delays northbound on Newgate Ln East/Newgate Ln between Broom Way/Cheltenham Crescent and A32 Gosport Rd due to a broken down vehicle on Quay Street Rbt.

‘A32 #Gosport/#Fareham - approx 90-minute delays northbound on Fareham Rd/Gosport Rd between B3334 Brockhurst Rd/Chantry Rd and A27/Quay St Rbt due to a broken down vehicle.’

