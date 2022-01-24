Delays are expected after police closed Downend Road this afternoon.

The road traffic collision is said to have taken place near the 24/7 Gym venue on the road.

In a tweet Fareham police said: ‘Downend Road (Portchester) Closed both directions due to an RTC. It is close to the 24/7 Gym.

‘Details will be provided in due course.’

Road traffic monitoring system Romanse added: ‘#Fareham - Downend Rd BLOCKED in both directions near 24/7 Fitness Gym due to RTI, expect delay.’

The News has contacted Hampshire police for more information.

edited:habibur rahman

