Fareham road closed in both directions following collision
A PORTCHESTER road is closed in both directions following a collision.
Monday, 24th January 2022, 2:00 pm
Delays are expected after police closed Downend Road this afternoon.
The road traffic collision is said to have taken place near the 24/7 Gym venue on the road.
In a tweet Fareham police said: ‘Downend Road (Portchester) Closed both directions due to an RTC. It is close to the 24/7 Gym.
‘Details will be provided in due course.’
Road traffic monitoring system Romanse added: ‘#Fareham - Downend Rd BLOCKED in both directions near 24/7 Fitness Gym due to RTI, expect delay.’
The News has contacted Hampshire police for more information.