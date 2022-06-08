Drivers will face short delays as a result.
This is due to drainage and other road works, conducted by Portsmouth City Council, Hampshire County Council, and others.
This affects the route from Harts Farm to Langstone, with slip road and lane closures taking place due to drainage works.
Delays of less than 10 minutes are expected.
Similar disruptions are forecast due to the closure of the A27 westbound, between Warblington to Langstone, from 8pm next Friday to 6am on June 29.
There will be lane closures due to drainage works.
From 8pm next Saturday, until Sunday at 6am, junction 4 northbound and southbound on the A3(M) will be shut – with delays forecasted for less than 10 minutes.
There will be lane closures on slip roads due to Hampshire County Council works.
Certain routes in Portsmouth will also be closed.
The carriageway between M27 eastbound and M275 northbound, junction 12, will be shut for resurfacing works.
This started yesterday at 8pm, and will last until July 16 at 6am – with works happening overnight.
There is potential for slight delays of under 10 minutes.
A lane closure on Eastern Road will also be in affect from next Monday at 8pm to next Tuesday at 5am, due to Portsmouth City Council roadworks.
Council works are also in place on the M275 southbound to Rudmore, from 8pm next Thursday to 5am next Saturday.