National Highways have reported that slip roads and lanes will be closed.

On the A27 westbound, the slip road, leading onto Eastern Road, will be closed for barrier repairs.

M27 near Portchester. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 040522-25).

This will happen from tomorrow night until 6am on Thursday morning.

Drivers are expected to run into slight delays of under ten minutes.

Similar delays will also be created from an overnight slip road closure on the M27 eastbound at junction 10.

It is shut until next Monday, at 6am, for surfacing works.

The exit slip road on the A3(M) northbound and southbound, at junction 3, will also be closed due to Hampshire County Council roadworks.

It will be shut until June 21, between 9pm and 6am.

Motorists will also not be able to use one lane on the A27 eastbound, from Havant to Fishbourne.