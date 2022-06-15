National Highways report junctions 4, Frimley, and 3, Lightwater, on the M3 Northbound will be partially closed.

This is due to a carriageway defect.

Lanes one and two are currently closed, but lanes three and four will remain open while infrastructure repairs are taking place.

National Highways have warned drivers to 'expect delays' due to the lane closures on junctions 4 and 3 of the M3. Pictured is the M3 at Lightwater. Picture: Google Street View.

Sam Day, south east traffic operations manager for National Highways, said: ‘This is safety-critical work and was identified following a routine inspection of the carriageway.

‘We are gearing up to start the repair immediately, and advising drivers to expect delay and to avoid the area if possible.’

Work will involve removing and then relaying a large section of the northbound carriageway of the M3.

This is expected to last through rush hour.

National Highways advises commuters to plan their journeys in advance.

They provide live traffic information in a variety of ways, including its website, Twitter account, and through national and local radio bulletins.

