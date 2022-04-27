Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports there are 15 minute delays on the A32.

The northbound route between Aerodrome Road and the Quay Street roundabout is affected.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ROMANSE reports: ‘A32 #Bridgemary/#Fareham - approximately 15-minute delays northbound on Fareham Road/Gosport Road between Tichborne Way/Aerodrome Road and A27/Quay Street Roundabout.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

SEE ALSO: Southsea car crash sees car wedged between garden wall and electrical box as driver treated by paramedics

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

ROMANSE reports motorists are facing delays between Gosport and Fareham. Pictured is the Quay Street roundabout. Picture: Google Street View.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.