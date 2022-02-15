Hovercraft services between Southsea and Ryde now resumed after earlier technical fault

HOVERCRAFT services between Southsea in Portsmouth and Ryde on the Isle of Wight have been resumed following a technical fault this morning.

By Fiona Callingham
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 9:03 am
Updated Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 10:04 am

Hovertravel cancelled some journeys due to technical issues with both of its flyer craft.

The Solent Flyer was set to leave Ryde at 8.15am, but a technical issue has grounded the craft. Island Flyer is also out of service.

In a tweet, Hovertravel said: ‘Services are cancelled due to technical reasons.

‘We apologise for any inconvenience caused.’

In an update they said: ‘Services will resume at 9.15am Ex Ryde and 9.30am Ex Southsea.’

The Hovercraft terminal in Southsea pictured on 15.04.21

