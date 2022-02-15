Hovercraft services between Southsea and Ryde now resumed after earlier technical fault

Hovertravel cancelled some journeys due to technical issues with both of its flyer craft.

The Solent Flyer was set to leave Ryde at 8.15am, but a technical issue has grounded the craft. Island Flyer is also out of service.

In a tweet, Hovertravel said: ‘Services are cancelled due to technical reasons.

‘We apologise for any inconvenience caused.’

In an update they said: ‘Services will resume at 9.15am Ex Ryde and 9.30am Ex Southsea.’

The Hovercraft terminal in Southsea pictured on 15.04.21