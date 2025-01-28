As part of the improvements, all of the fenders will be replaced at the berth and resurfacing will be completed on the upper deck car lanes, access ramp and ferry boarding ramp. In order to complete this work, scaffolding and a covering have gone up so the work can be completed in all weather conditions.

Dean Murphy, head of port operations, said: “Wightlink continue to invest in our ports and our vessels and during the winter months, we’ve utilised this period to ensure and continue our quality and reliability and improve the systems within the port, continuing our relationship with our good friends at the PIP and running from the International Port during this time.

"We’ve used the time frame to do multiple jobs on the port but one of the largest investments is the using the time to redo the fenders to future proof the port.

"At the current time, we’re looking at doing works on our ramp and our linkspan which is the fenders so the area where the vessels dock into the linkspan, we are looking to do the hydraulic ram, replacing them on a continued rotation as well as that we don’t get much time to do works within the port as we run 24/7 so we’ve used that to do some works with regards to marshalling areas, parts into the main terminal building and the ramps that go to the upper deck – we are doing some works on that because that’s in use almost all of the time. It is always good to maintain to make sure you have the safest operation and make sure you’re future proofing.”

Take a look at 12 pictures of the current improvement works at the Port in Gunwharf Road:

1 . Wightlink Port in Gunwharf Road, Portsmouth Essential maintenance is taking place at the Wightlink Port in Gunwharf Road, Portsmouth, meaning that the car ferries to Fishbourne have been relocated to the international port until February 3. The works will include replacing all of the fenders and resurfacing a large majority of the site. Picture: Sarah Standing (270125-1727) Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

