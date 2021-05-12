LiveLive updates as overturned crane cause A3 to be shut northbound in Hampshire
A major road closure is in place on the A3 in Hampshire this evening.
The road is currently closed on the northbound carriageway between Sheet on-slip and the Liss junction.
Police have said that the road closure has been put in place due to overturned mobile crane.
Highways England tweeted: ‘Recovery has been arranged however the closure is likely to be protracted’.
Motorists are advised to ‘avoid the area’.
There are delays back to the A272 Winchester Road, Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE traffic account.
Live updates as A3 closed after crane overturns
Last updated: Wednesday, 12 May, 2021, 17:26
- A3 closed northbound this evening
- Mobile crane has overturned
A3 delays expected for much of the evening
Reminder - Highways England have said that they expect delays to ‘likely be protracted’ while the overturned crane is recovered this evening.
A diversion route is in place - find out more here
No-one was injured in the crash which saw the mobile crane overturn
Here is what Highways England have said
This is what police have said
