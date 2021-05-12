The A3 is closed northbound.

The road is currently closed on the northbound carriageway between Sheet on-slip and the Liss junction.

Police have said that the road closure has been put in place due to overturned mobile crane.

Highways England tweeted: ‘Recovery has been arranged however the closure is likely to be protracted’.

Motorists are advised to ‘avoid the area’.

There are delays back to the A272 Winchester Road, Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE traffic account.

We will bring you all the latest updates in our live blog throughout the evening.

