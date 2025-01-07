M27 partially blocked following crash westbound at junction 3, M271

By Sophie Lewis , Sophie Lewis
Published 7th Jan 2025, 08:50 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2025, 11:20 GMT
Traffic is building on the M27 this morning following a series of events including a crash.

Drivers should expect delays on the M27 this morning (January 7) as the AA has confirmed that there has been a crash and, as a result, the road is partially blocked.

The AA said: “Exit ramp partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on M27 Westbound at J3 M271.”

A lane closure was also in place earlier this morning due to a stalled vehicle which caused heavy congestion on the M27 westbound from junction 5 to junction 4.

