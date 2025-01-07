M27 partially blocked following crash westbound at junction 3, M271
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Traffic is building on the M27 this morning following a series of events including a crash.
Drivers should expect delays on the M27 this morning (January 7) as the AA has confirmed that there has been a crash and, as a result, the road is partially blocked.
The AA said: “Exit ramp partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on M27 Westbound at J3 M271.”
A lane closure was also in place earlier this morning due to a stalled vehicle which caused heavy congestion on the M27 westbound from junction 5 to junction 4.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.