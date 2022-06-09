Construction work on the smart motorway, a £244m project, and is currently in the testing phase.
National Highways recently announced these works are nearing an end, with a new lane and speed limit to be introduced soon.
All closures are expected to take place from 9pm until 6am the following morning, unless otherwise stated.
The surfacing works will happen overnight and at weekends to ‘minimise the impact on road users’.
A statement from National Highways said: ‘We’ll be continuing with surfacing work during June.
‘We carry out this work overnight or at weekends to minimise the impact on road users.’
During this commissioning period, 142 CCTV cameras will be in operation.
A dedicated recovery service is also in place.
Drivers may be limited to driving at 60mph between junctions 4 and 11 of the motorway.
All the diversions will be clearly signposted.
Here is a list of all the current closures and where they are:
June 9-10 – Junctions 9 to 8 – westbound carriageway – Whiteley to Woolston
June 9-10 – Junctions 9 to 11 – eastbound carriageway – Whiteley to Fareham
June 9-10 – Junction 7 – eastbound entry slip road – A334 at Hedge End
June 11-12 – Junctions 9 to 8 – westbound carriageway – Whiteley to Woolston
June 11-12 – Junction 5 – eastbound entry slip road – A335 at Southampton
June 13-15 – Junctions 8 to 9 – eastbound carriageway – Woolston to Whiteley
June 13-15 – Junctions 11 to 9 – westbound carriageway – Fareham to Whiteley
June 16-17 – Junctions 9 to 11 – eastbound carriageway – Whiteley to Fareham
June 16-24 – Junctions 9 to 8 – westbound carriageway – Whiteley to Woolston
June 20-26 – Junctions 11 to 9 – westbound carriageway – Fareham to Whiteley
June 27-30 – Junctions 9 to 8 – westbound carriageway – Whiteley to Woolston
June 29-30 – Junctions 5 to 4 – westbound carriageway – Southampton to Winchester
The dates for closures may change due to operational requirements, or adverse weather conditions.
Road users are advised to plan their journeys in advance.