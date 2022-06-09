Construction work on the smart motorway, a £244m project, and is currently in the testing phase.

National Highways recently announced these works are nearing an end, with a new lane and speed limit to be introduced soon.

All closures are expected to take place from 9pm until 6am the following morning, unless otherwise stated.

The works to transform the M27 into a smart motorway will lead to several junctions being closed.

The surfacing works will happen overnight and at weekends to ‘minimise the impact on road users’.

A statement from National Highways said: ‘We’ll be continuing with surfacing work during June.

‘We carry out this work overnight or at weekends to minimise the impact on road users.’

During this commissioning period, 142 CCTV cameras will be in operation.

A dedicated recovery service is also in place.

Drivers may be limited to driving at 60mph between junctions 4 and 11 of the motorway.

All the diversions will be clearly signposted.

Here is a list of all the current closures and where they are:

June 9-10 – Junctions 9 to 8 – westbound carriageway – Whiteley to Woolston

June 9-10 – Junctions 9 to 11 – eastbound carriageway – Whiteley to Fareham

June 9-10 – Junction 7 – eastbound entry slip road – A334 at Hedge End

June 11-12 – Junctions 9 to 8 – westbound carriageway – Whiteley to Woolston

June 11-12 – Junction 5 – eastbound entry slip road – A335 at Southampton

June 13-15 – Junctions 8 to 9 – eastbound carriageway – Woolston to Whiteley

June 13-15 – Junctions 11 to 9 – westbound carriageway – Fareham to Whiteley

June 16-17 – Junctions 9 to 11 – eastbound carriageway – Whiteley to Fareham

June 16-24 – Junctions 9 to 8 – westbound carriageway – Whiteley to Woolston

June 20-26 – Junctions 11 to 9 – westbound carriageway – Fareham to Whiteley

June 27-30 – Junctions 9 to 8 – westbound carriageway – Whiteley to Woolston

June 29-30 – Junctions 5 to 4 – westbound carriageway – Southampton to Winchester

The dates for closures may change due to operational requirements, or adverse weather conditions.