Hampshire road closure: Hampshire County Council to close major route for a fortnight as work on Stubbington Bypass continues
A MAJOR road in Stubbington will be closed to motorists for a fortnight.
The B3334 Gosport Road, between Marks Road and the Peel Common Roundabout, will be temporarily shut overnight.
Planned closures by Hampshire County Council will take place from Monday (February 28) to March 12.
It is part of the construction of the new Stubbington Bypass, which began in January 2020.
The project is due to finish in the next few months, though no exact date has been given.
So far, the total cost of the works, aiming to improve traffic congestion in the area, has reached £41.9m.
Gosport Road will be closed between 8pm and 5am.
Motorists can use the route over the weekend, between March 5 and March 7.
The cycle route will also be remain open.
A clearly signposted diversion will be operational.
Motorists will have to drive along the B3334 Titchfield Road, then travel onto A27 The Avenue, and then follow the B3385 Newgate Lane East up to the Peel Common Roundabout.
