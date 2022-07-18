The collision, involving a man in his 50s, happened on Saturday afternoon.

Police were called at roughly 1.40pm to reports of the incident on the A339 Newbury Road, on the southbound carriageway near Kingsclere.

The motorcyclist is currently in hospital following the collision with the van. Picture: Habibur Rahman

A man riding a blue Suzuki motorbike collided with a Ford Transit Connect van.

Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 50s, suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital.

‘Enquiries into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing.

‘Anyone who witnessed the incident, particularly anyone with dash cam footage, should call 101, quoting the reference 44220285513.’

Information can also be submitted online here.

