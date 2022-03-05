Southern Rail is running a reduced service across its network due to a shortage of train crew, meaning some routes will not operate.

And signalling problems at Southampton Central, as well as a ‘defective track’ are causing issues between Southampton and Cosham/Ford which are expected to last until the end of the day.

On their website Southern Rail said: ‘A reduced Southern service is running across the network today due to a shortage of train crew.

‘Customer advice: Some Southern routes will not run today, and others will have a reduced service.

‘Please check your journey before travelling, as you may need to allow an extra 30 minutes for your journey, or need to use another route or transport operator to get to your destination.

‘Signalling problems at Southampton Central and a speed restriction over defective track in the Ford area are causing disruption between Southampton Central and Cosham/Ford. Trains may be cancelled, delayed or revised. This is expected until the end of the day.

‘Advice for Southern customers: Southern services on the West Coastway route may be delayed by two different issues.

‘Trains travelling from Littlehampton, Arundel or Angmering towards Barnham may be delayed by a speed restriction over defective track near Ford.

‘Journeys in this area are likely to take around five minutes longer. There may be some knock-on delays in the other direction.

‘Southern services will not run to Southampton Central for the remainder of the day.

‘Services due to run from London Victoria to Southampton Central will run between London Victoria and Bognor Regis instead.

‘Services running between Brighton and Southampton Central will terminate and restart from Fareham.

‘South Western Railway and Great Western Railway will be accepting Southern tickets between Fareham and Southampton Central to allow you to complete your journey.’

To check your journey before you travel visit nationalrail.co.uk.

