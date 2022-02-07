The Hampshire Roads Policing Unit thanked drivers for their patience while they moved the animals at around 9pm on February 7.

In a tweet they said: ‘Thank you for everyone's patience on the M27 West prior to J11 at #FAREHAM whilst we safely escorted a loaded horse box off motorway.

‘We'll be closing the A27 between J11 and Cams Hill shortly whilst we transfer the horses safely to another vehicle.’

The News has contacted Hampshire police for more information.

