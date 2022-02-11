Timothy Jones, 56, from Boarhunt, died after he lost control of his car on the B2177 Southwick Road.

It was reported he lost control of his BMW 3 series, which came off the road and ended up in a ditch.

The crash happened on January 30 at 6.30pm.

The crash happened on the B2177 Southwick Road, between Portsmouth and Fareham.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire police said: ‘We are now in a position to confirm the name of the man who died following a collision near Southwick last month.

‘Timothy Jones, 56, from the Boarhunt area, died at the scene of the collision on the B2177 Southwick Road, on January 30.

‘Officers were called at 6.30pm to reports of a single vehicle collision, involving a black BMW 3 Series which had come off the road.

‘Investigations into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing.

‘Anyone with information is asked to call on 101, quoting 44220041030, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.’

Firefighters from Wickham fire station and paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service were call out when it happened.

As reported in The News, a spokesman from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) confirmed the vehicle left the road and hit a ditch.

He said: ‘Wickham firefighters were called to a road traffic collision on Southwick Road at 6.49pm last night.

‘The one vehicle involved had left the road and hit a ditch.’

The B2177, between Portsmouth and Wickham, was closed the next morning to allow emergency services to continue investigations.

