People suffered ‘minor injuries’ as a result of the incident that occured on the northbound carriageway of the motorway between junctions 11 and 12 at around 2pm on April 18.

In an update, the Hampshire Roads Policing Unit said: ‘We are on scene with a four-vehicle road traffic collision on the M3 northbound near Otterbourne.

‘Minor injuries thankfully, but this could all have been avoided if the drivers had left the correct reactionary gap to the vehicle in front.

Damaged vehicles. Picture: Hampshire Roads Policing Unit

‘Recovery underway and thank you for your patience.’

As reported, the incident led to delays of around 70 minutes and four miles of congestion.

Earlier a spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary told The News: ‘We were called at 2.05pm today to a collision involving four vehicles on the northbound carriageway of the M3 between junctions 11 and 12.

‘Injuries have been reported to us.

‘Two lanes of the northbound carriageway were closed while the vehicles are recovered.’