National Highways have advised drivers to avoid six nearby closures on its network.

This includes routes on the M27 and the A27.

One of them is expected to cause moderate delays – drivers could have to wait between 10 and 30 minutes.

Some of these National Highways closures are already in place, with four more scheduled.

Here is a list of all the closures, when they are happening, and what delays motorists may face.

March 14, 8pm, to March 31, 6am – A27

The A27 eastbound and westbound, junction 12 to M275, will have link and lane closures.

This is due to resurfacing works, and drivers may face moderate delays between 10 and 30 minutes.

March 11, 8pm, to March 31, 6am – M27

The M27 eastbound, at the junction 12 exit slip road, will be shut due to signage maintenance.

Motorists face slight delays of under 10 minutes.

March 30, 8pm, to March 31, 6am – A27

The hard shoulder on the A27 westbound, from Harts Farm to Eastern Road, will be closed due to signage maintenance.

Slight delays of approximately less than 10 minutes are expected.

April 4, 8pm, to April 5, 5am – A27

A lane will be closed on the A27 westbound, at Eastern Road, due to Portsmouth City Council works.

Slight delays of under 10 minutes are expected.

April 5, 8pm, to April 7, 5am – M27

The a carriageway on the M275 northbound, from Tipner to the M27, will be closed for Portsmouth City Council to carry out works.

Drivers face approximate delays of below 10 minutes.

April 7, 10pm, to April 9, 5am – M27

The lane on the M275 southbound, to Rudmore, will be shut due to Portsmouth City Council works.

Motorists will expect delays of under 10 minutes.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

