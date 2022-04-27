Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports one lane on the A27 exit slip road at the Langstone roundabout is no longer blocked
Delays in the area have eased.
ROMANSE reports: ‘#A27 #Havant - all lanes now CLEARED on the exit slip for B2149/A3023 Langstone roundabout due to an earlier RTI, delays gone.’
The traffic monitoring system reported the lane was blocked at 10.15am.
ROMANSE reported: ‘#A27 #Havant - one lane BLOCKED on the exit slip for B2149/A3023 Langstone roundabout due to an RTI, short delays.’
