Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports drivers face approximately 15 minute hold-ups on the A32.

ROMANSE reports: ‘A32 #Bridgemary/#Fareham - approximately 15-minute delays northbound on Fareham Road/Gosport Road between Tichborne Way/Aerodrome Road and Wych Lane.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Delays of 10 minutes are also expected on the A27 westbound, between the Delme and Quay Street roundabouts.

ROMANSE reports: ‘A27/A32 #Fareham/#Bridgemary - approximately 10-minute delays westbound on Eastern Way from Delme Roundabout to Quay Street Roundabout then southbound on Gosport Road/Fareham Road to Wych Lane.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

ROMANSE reports traffic delays on the A32 and A27.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron