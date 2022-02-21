Hampshire County Council has launched a consultation to install traffic cameras at 10 hotspots across the county, having deemed them to be where the most injuries and traffic offences take place.

Subject to approval, these cameras would lead to immediate penalty charges.

Motorists will be penalised for the infringements

Cllr Rob Humby, deputy council leader, said: 'The locations identified are those where there is evidence the restrictions such as banned turns, ignoring yellow box markings at junctions and parking on school ‘keep clear’ markings are frequently being ignored.

'Central government is making it possible for highways authorities to take on the responsibility for certain types of enforcement with the police continuing enforcement of others.

'Having the powers to enforce moving traffic restrictions will give us the ability to improve highway safety and help to reduce congestion on Hampshire’s roads. Over time, we should see better compliance with the restrictions with fewer and fewer contraventions, as a result.'

In Fareham, cameras will be installed to monitor the 'keep clear' markings outside Portchester Community School, in White Hart Lane.

Waterlooville Precinct's bus zone and the school markings in Hart Plain Avenue, Waterlooville, would also be targeted.

Other notable hotspots include the bus gates in Winchester and Basingstoke, and prohibited right turns on the A325 and A326 in Farnborough and Marchwood respectively.

Hampshire County Council's director of economy, transport and environment, Stuart Jarvis, said: 'Sites have been chosen on the basis of the road safety record or where congestion of the network is known to occur.

'As with other forms of civil enforcement, compliance levels with enforced restrictions will be expected to increase significantly over time once road users realise that contraventions will be penalised through fines.

'Fines for moving traffic violations are expected to be set at £60 within the new regulations with a reduction to £30 if paid within 14 days.'

To install the cameras, which run on automatic number plate recognition systems, the council has estimated it will cost £30,000 per site.

However, the county council is optimistic that this money is likely to return to them as penalty notices drop through letterboxes.

The public consultation will run until midnight on March 27.

