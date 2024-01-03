Storm Henk: Stokes Bay Road in Gosport reopened after being closed due to ferocious winds
Stokes Bay Road in Gosport was shut yesterday afternoon for safety reasons due to strong winds of up to 70mph in some places and heavy rain. Gosport Borough Council reported on Facebook that the route would only be reopened when it was considered safe. This morning, the local authority said: “Stokes Bay Road has now been re-opened and is safe to use.”
The Met Office issued an amber weather warning after an area of low pressure crossed the south regions of the UK. "Very windy conditions are likely to quickly develop over southwest England and southern Wales on Tuesday morning and then spread eastwards across southern and some central parts of England,” The Met Office said.
"In coastal areas winds are likely to gust towards 60 mph at times, with a lower likelihood of 70 mph gusts.” Gosport and Portsmouth were only under a yellow warning, but the winds caused problems in certain areas. A felt roof on a property in Newport Road was blown off and thrown into the neighbour’s garden.
A block of flats in London Road, Hilsea, also had part of its roof blown off – with emergency services having to inspect the scene.