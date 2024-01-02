Storm Henk: Stokes Bay Road in Gosport shut due to ferocious weather conditions amid Met Office warning
Stokes Bay Road in Gosport has been closed amid the blustery conditions and intermittent rainfall. Gosport Borough Council reported on Facebook: “Stokes Bay Road will be closed today due to the weather conditions.
"We will monitor the road and weather conditions throughout the day and re-open the road when it is considered safe.” The Met Office issued an amber weather warning after an area of low pressure crossed the south regions of the UK. It is in place until 9pm this evening.
The forecaster warned that journey times are expected to take longer, cancellations on public transport routes would be likely – as well as other road closures and some damage to buildings such as tiles being blown off roofs.
"Very windy conditions are likely to quickly develop over southwest England and southern Wales on Tuesday morning and then spread eastwards across southern and some central parts of England,” The Met Office said.
"In coastal areas winds are likely to gust towards 60 mph at times, with a lower likelihood of 70 mph gusts.”