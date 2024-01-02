A seafront road has been shut due to strong winds from Storm Henk.

Stokes Bay Road in Gosport has been closed amid the blustery conditions and intermittent rainfall. Gosport Borough Council reported on Facebook: “Stokes Bay Road will be closed today due to the weather conditions.

"We will monitor the road and weather conditions throughout the day and re-open the road when it is considered safe.” The Met Office issued an amber weather warning after an area of low pressure crossed the south regions of the UK. It is in place until 9pm this evening.

Stokes Bay Road in Gosport has been closed due to the blustery conditions being caused by Storm Henk. The Met Office have issued an amber weather warning in response. Picture: Gosport Borough Council.

The forecaster warned that journey times are expected to take longer, cancellations on public transport routes would be likely – as well as other road closures and some damage to buildings such as tiles being blown off roofs.

"Very windy conditions are likely to quickly develop over southwest England and southern Wales on Tuesday morning and then spread eastwards across southern and some central parts of England,” The Met Office said.