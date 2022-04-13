Due to a mechanical fault, the Portsmouth to Fishbourne car ferry, St Faith, is currently out of service.

In a statement, Wightlink said: ‘Our teams work hard to resolve the issue.

‘We will be running a revised timetable from Thursday, April 14 to Sunday, April 17.

‘All customers booked on this ship are being contacted in date order and offered alternative sailing times. Amendments can also be made online.

‘We apologise for any changes to your travel plans and thank you for your patience.’

To check for updates visit wightlink.co.uk.