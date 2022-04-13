Wightlink to run revised timetable for trips between Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight due to a mechanical fault with one ferry
PASSENGERS travelling between Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight over the Easter weekend with Wightlink can expect changes to their journey as one ferry is now out of service.
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 4:18 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 4:19 pm
Due to a mechanical fault, the Portsmouth to Fishbourne car ferry, St Faith, is currently out of service.
In a statement, Wightlink said: ‘Our teams work hard to resolve the issue.
Read More
Read MorePredator found guilty of raping woman in Gosport car park after CCTV showed man ...
‘We will be running a revised timetable from Thursday, April 14 to Sunday, April 17.
‘All customers booked on this ship are being contacted in date order and offered alternative sailing times. Amendments can also be made online.
‘We apologise for any changes to your travel plans and thank you for your patience.’
To check for updates visit wightlink.co.uk.