Woman in her 70s left with head injuries after one of two collisions in Havant

At 6.45pm on October 31, a white Volkswagen Transporter van collided with a black Toyota Corolla at the roundabout connecting the A3 with Bedhampton Hill.

The white Volkswagen then collided with a Silver Vauxhall Corsa at the roundabout connecting Bedhampton Hill and Portsdown Hill Road. The van then came to a stop nearby and the occupants left the vehicle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Cheskin/PA Wire

The driver of the Vauxhall Corsa, a woman in her 70s, sustained a head injury and is recovering at home.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘Did you see these collisions or the aftermath?

‘Do you have dashcam footage showing what happened?

SEE ALSO: Appeal to find rescue dog

‘Please call us on 101 or report on our website, quoting reference number 44210437214.

‘Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron