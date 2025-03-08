Treasured lollipop man at King’s Academy Northern Parade retires after over 20 years of 'unwavering' dedication
Dennis Hogger has been a pillar of the community at King’s Academy Northern Parade, in Doyle Avenue, after being a lollipop man for over two decades.
Kathryn Wilden, headteacher at King's Academy Northern Parade Infant and Junior School , said: “After many years of dedicated service, our wonderful school crossing patrol officer, Dennis, is retiring.
“Dennis has been a familiar and friendly face at our school crossing, always greeting children, parents, and staff with a warm smile and a cheerful word.”
Dennis said: “I’ve enjoyed it here and sometimes I feel sorry because I’m going but I’ve got a wife and daughter and I’ve been here 22 years now.”
Dennis is known for his ‘commitment’ to his job and he spent years campaigning for a new school safety sign which was eventually put up in 2023. Previously, there was no indication that the road was a school crossing route and Dennis said he used to ‘duck and dive’ to avoid cars.
Following his campaigning, the route is much safer for children and parents crossing during school times, all thanks to Dennis.
Kathryn added: “His kindness, commitment, and unwavering dedication to keeping our community safe have made a lasting impact on us all.
“We are incredibly grateful for everything Dennis has done, and while we will miss him dearly, we wish him all the very best for his well-earned retirement.
“Thank you, Dennis—you will always be part of our school family.”
Councillor Peter Candlish, Cabinet Member for Transport, Portsmouth City Council, said: "I would like to thank Dennis for his dedicated contributions as a School Crossing Patroller, as he retires after twenty years of dedicated service.
“His invaluable contribution to helping children get to and from King's Academy Northern Parade has ensured the safety of our children and brought peace of mind to countless families.
“Thank you, Dennis, for making a difference every day.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.