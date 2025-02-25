Two fire crews remain at caravan storage unit following 'large' blaze near Wickham

Fire crews are still at the scene of a blaze at a storage unit to check for hotspots.

Two fire crews remain at the site of a significant blaze at a caravan storage unit in Church Road, Newtown, this morning (February 25).

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service has released pictures of the site where a blaze was tackled in Newtown. | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service

A cordon was in place for a large amount of the day and the initial crews were replaced by teams from New Milton, St Mary’s, Andover, Grayshott, Emsworth, Basingstoke, Fleet and Beaulieu in the afternoon/ evening.

The fire service have provided an update which said: “As of 8.55am 25th February two crews remain at the scene checking for hotspots.

Two crews remain at the scene of a fire at a caravan storage unit. | Hampshire Fire Rescue

“If you have links with the site, we are urging you please do not visit as it is still an ongoing incident and access won’t be possible at this time.

“We are working closely with the site management to help those affected. Photographs taken from the scene this morning show that firefighters managed to contain the fire to the storage unit.”