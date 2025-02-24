The fire and rescue service received reports of the fire at 10.15am and crews from Fareham, Cosham, Droxford and Portchester stations all attended.

They were also supported by vehicles from Southsea, Bordon, Ringwood, Eastleigh and SHQ.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: “Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters are using hose reels and jets to tackle the flames.

A cordon has been put in place and emergency services remain at the scene of the fire while they continue to get it under control.

