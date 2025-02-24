A caravan storage unit, located in Church Road, Newtown, has gone up in flames today (February 24) and emergency services flocked to the scene.
The fire and rescue service received reports of the fire at 10.15am and crews from Fareham, Cosham, Droxford and Portchester stations all attended.
They were also supported by vehicles from Southsea, Bordon, Ringwood, Eastleigh and SHQ.
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: “Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters are using hose reels and jets to tackle the flames.
“No people or animals have been injured in the fire. Local residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed due to the smoke, and to avoid the area.”
A cordon has been put in place and emergency services remain at the scene of the fire while they continue to get it under control.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.