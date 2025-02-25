Fire service provides latest update on major storage unit fire near Wickham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An update has been provided following a major fire at a storage unit near Wickham.

Fire crews flocked to a caravan storage unit in Church Road, Newtown, yesterday morning (February 24) just after 10am.

Crews from Fareham, Cosham, Droxford and Portchester all initially attended with support by vehicles from Southsea, Bordon, Ringwood, Eastleigh and SHQ.

A fire has taken place at Greenbarn Farm in Church Road, Newtown, Hampshire on Monday, February 24, 2025. Picture: Sarah Standing (240225-2365) | Sarah Standing

A cordon was in place for a large amount of the day and the initial crews were replaced by teams from New Milton, St Mary’s, Andover, Grayshott, Emsworth, Basingstoke, Fleet and Beaulieu in the afternoon/ evening.

One female casualty was treated for smoke inhalation and discharged at the scene.

The fire is surrounded with only a few hotspots remaining and firefighters have worked to remove a number of cylinders from the affected area.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “We have water carriers in operation, filling up via what we believe to be a separate main to the one which supplies the local area.

“We have made Portsmouth Water aware of an issue with the water supply affecting nearby residents, which is thought to be unrelated to the ongoing incident.”