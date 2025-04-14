Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two huge plumes of smoke were spotted in Gosport last night as a large gorse fire broke out.

Firefighters raced to a gorse fire on Browndown Common, Gosport, yesterday evening (April 13) just before 7pm after receiving multiple 999 calls.

Firefighters tackled a gorse fire at Browndown Common, Gosport, last night (April 13). | Hampshire Fire

Crews from Gosport, Fareham, Cosham, Eastleigh and Hightown attended the scene and they used hose reels and beaters to bring the flames under control.

Residents were advised to avoid the area to allow emergency vehicles clear access.

At approximately 9pm, firefighters identified two separate areas of gorse which were alight. The first area measured approximately 80 by 30 metres, and the second around 100 by 30 metres.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service issued an update just after 10pm last night to confirm the fire had been extinguished and that an inspection would take place today (April 14).