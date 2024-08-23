Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Victorious crowds were treated to a spectacle as a Bristol based band brought energy and passion to the main stage.

Idles, led by their enigmatic lead singer Joe Talbot, wowed the crowds at the Common Stage with an electric performance of some of their most popular songs.

It was a performance oozing with self confidence as their followers delighted in their witty poetic lyrism combined with tunes that can’t help but get you jumping.

There were some surprise additions, an acapella version of Mariah Carey’s All I want For Christmas Is You caught spectators by surprise but it didn't take long for people to join in.

While people may not always agree with what they say, their personality shines through onstage, and their energy and passion is infectious.

It is fair to say there won’t be many other performances like it this weekend.

