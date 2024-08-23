Victorious Festival 2024: Idles rock the Common Stage to the adulation of the crowd
Idles, led by their enigmatic lead singer Joe Talbot, wowed the crowds at the Common Stage with an electric performance of some of their most popular songs.
It was a performance oozing with self confidence as their followers delighted in their witty poetic lyrism combined with tunes that can’t help but get you jumping.
There were some surprise additions, an acapella version of Mariah Carey’s All I want For Christmas Is You caught spectators by surprise but it didn't take long for people to join in.
It was a performance that has come to be expected from Idles whose live shows have become notorious. Perhaps what is most impressive is how they can transfer the frenetic energy of a small gig and apply it to festivals so successfully, as they have done. Their performances at Glastonbury in recent years attest to that.
While people may not always agree with what they say, their personality shines through onstage, and their energy and passion is infectious.
It is fair to say there won’t be many other performances like it this weekend.
Watch the video embedded in this article to see moments from Idles set:
